27-year-old charged with murder after fatal incident in Glen Eden, west Auckland

Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with murder following a fatal incident in Glen Eden, west Auckland.

Police carried out a search warrant at an address in New Lynn, where the man was taken into custody. He will appear before the Waitakere District Court on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a person died on the footpath after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden.

Garrett Raven-Wells worked on the street and witnessed the event unfold. He said it appeared that the vehicle purposely hit the person, and drove away just after midday.

Glen Eden resident Hugh Keal could see into the police cordon from his home. He could see someone lying on the footpath.

A woman was driving from Titirangi towards Glen Eden when she saw a car coming from the opposite direction. She said its windscreen and bonnet was “completely caved in”.

“A young guy was hanging out of the window so he could see because the windscreen was completely destroyed.

“My friend and I thought about chasing him to see where he was going, but we decided against it and I’m glad we did now,” she said.

When she reached Glen Eden, she saw a body lying on the side of the road.

A Stuff reporter at the scene described the atmosphere as “tense”.

A police cordon was set up around the west end of the shops on Glendale Rd and Glenmall Place and buses were diverted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Detective inspector Tim Williams said police were responding to a serious incident after receiving reports of disorder at 12:18pm in a car park off Glendale Rd.

“At one point a vehicle has struck one person and then fled the scene.”

The person has since died.

“Our inquiries are still in the very early stages in establishing what has exactly occurred in this incident,” Williams said earlier on Wednesday.

Supplied Traffic was disrupted by the incident.

A worker at a nearby estate agent said although he and his colleague didn’t see the impact itself, he saw a black car “zooming off” towards West Coast Rd.

Paramedics had left the scene, but seven police cars remained at the incident.

A worker at Anytime Fitness said there was a large police presence outside, and they had been told to stay inside the gym.

“I went outside and saw there were about 10 to 15 people standing around, and one person was crying while another was on the ground covered in blankets, dead.”

A St John spokesperson said the service responded to a motor vehicle incident on Glenmall Place at 12:09pm.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene, but were not required to take anyone to hospital, the spokesperson said.