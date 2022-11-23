Former St Peter's School teacher pleads not guilty to 10 historical sex charges

A former St Peter’s School teacher has pleaded not guilty to 10 historical sexual offending charges.

The 73-year-old was charged with indecent assault involving seven victims at the high school near Cambridge.

The man appeared before Judge Simon Menzies in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday where he elected for a trial by jury.

He was granted interim name suppression. His occupation could also not be reported.

The man was granted bail and would reappear in court next year.

Tom Lee/Stuff The leafy St Peter’s School campus with Mt Pirongia in the distance.

In a statement before his appearance, police said the investigation focused on the time period from 1974 to 1980, with St Peter's School management aware and supportive of the investigation.

St Peter’s school said in a statement on Wednesday morning, they were cooperating with the investigation and police had confirmed the person worked at the school in the late 1970s.

School Trust Board Chair John Macaskill-Smith said he understood the school’s acknowledgement and apology for historical staff abuses, made in November 2021, was the prompt that led alumni to come forward to police and subsequent charges to be laid.

“We fully support alumni who have come forward. The school trust board wants to assure them we have been cooperating fully with NZ police, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

In November 2021, St Peter’s School said an investigation had uncovered 19 individual notifications of alleged historical abuse between 1936 and 1981, relating to eight former staff members.

St Peter’s decided in 2018 to research all notifications of alleged abuse and, in 2019, trustees contracted independent clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Suzanne Blackwell to review the documents.

At the time of the alleged abuse, St Peter’s was a boys-only boarding school; it went co-educational in the 1980s.

The school charges up to $25,000 in annual fees for day students.

It offers specialised golf and equestrian programmes in its curriculum from its leafy campus just north of Cambridge.

Police would like anyone with information to contact them on 105 quoting file number 211203/3311 or by emailing Operation.Caster@police.govt.nz.