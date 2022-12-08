Frustration over state of family plot at Arundel Cemetery

Paule Crawford is concerned at the state of her parents' grave which requires urgent repairs at the Arundel Cemetery.

Paule Crawford once enjoyed visiting her father’s beautiful final resting place in a rural South Canterbury cemetery, but since her mother was interred there she says her visits have been marred by holes and long grass around the plot.

Crawford says she has made five complaints to the Timaru District Council in the past year regarding the state of the Arundel Cemetery, regarding unsatisfactory maintenance and holes appearing around her parents’ grave.

She said her family’s troubles started on the day they buried her mother, 12 months ago, when they arrived at the cemetery to find the grave had not been dug to a satisfactory standard, and members of her family had almost “fallen into the grave” as they buried her mother.

“We’re just really frustrated. We’ve now been dealing with the council for a year on this issue.”

Crawford said the council had responded to her first complaint, and had apologised and cancelled the invoice for digging the grave.

But, she said more recent calls, about a hole under the berm holding the headstone, have gone unanswered.

Council parks and recreation manager Bill Steans said council was aware of the issues with the grave, and had received six enquiries relating to subsidence issues at the Arundel Cemetery in the past year.

Steans said, of those, there was only one complaint recorded from Crawford, however he understood she had also raised her concerns with his predecessor.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Crawford said she has not been able to get her mum's headstone engraved due to the big hole underneath it.

“Regular top-ups have been undertaken on this plot since the interment was done in October 2021 as per usual process.

“Grave subsidence is a natural occurrence with full burials in the first 12-18 months following interment.

“Subsidence can be impacted by the weather. Consistent or heavy rainfall will speed this process up, whereas in drier conditions it will take longer,” Steans said.

He said many of the older concrete berms at the cemetery were individual to each plot, which is not common practice now, and are more predisposed to subsidence along with the grave.

“This has been managed by additional maintenance and top-ups until such time as the graves settle.”

However, Crawford disputed that work had been done and said she is now in a position where she cannot go ahead with having her mother’s headstone engraved as the soil has slipped around it and there are now holes under where the headstone sits.

“We can’t get our Mum’s headstone engraved because the moment they pull it off, it’s going to collapse.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Crawford is upset issues with her parents' grave at the Arundel Cemetery have not been fixed.

Crawford said she has made several attempts to discuss her concerns with the council, but her pleas have so far gone unanswered.

“Council will not do anything about it, and they will not return our calls either,” she said.

She said the final straw, which had prompted her to make her concerns public, was after friends contacted her to inform her how appalled they were with the state of the cemetery.

Crawford, who lives in Ashburton, said while most of the grass had been cut, she estimated the area above her parents’ grave had been allowed to grow to about “mid-calf” length.

“Enough is enough.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Crawford said she had spoken out after friends complained about the poor state of her parents' grave following a recent visit. She believes the grass is now 'mid-calf' length above the grave.

“What’s going on? Why can’t we have these issues resolved?

Crawford said her mother had chosen the plot in 1988 when her father died as it was a nice spot “overlooking the Rangitata”.

“It’s always been a really nice cemetery and a really nice place to come and just sit.

“But, because of these issues we haven't been able to do that. Every time we come here we have to sort something out with the council over the cemetery, and we just want that to stop.”

Steans said the council’s contractor was scheduled to visit the cemetery over the next two weeks to top up graves.

“I have requested our contractor take a picture of the grave in question prior to undertaking any maintenance and immediately following.”