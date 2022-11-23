Fire engulfs Horowhenua house, nearby homes evacuated

Neighbouring properties have been evacuated after a large house fire.

Emergency services are responding to a well-involved house fire in Levin and have evacuated nearby homes.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said crews responded to a fire that had engulfed a home on Meadowvale Dr at 4.14pm on Wednesday.

Three trucks were at the scene and because a second alarm had been activated more crews were on the way.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a well-involved house fire at 4.25pm.

All occupants were understood to have escaped and nearby homes were being evacuated, they said.

No injuries were reported.

FENZ said the incident was ongoing.