Person hospitalised after car drives onto ramp in east Auckland

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a car drove onto a ramp, trapping them beneath it, in Auckland’s Howick on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to an incident at an address on Uxbridge Road, Mellons Bay.

“A car has appeared to have driven onto a ramp, trapping one person beneath it.”

Police were called to scene at 2.35pm and emergency services have since freed the person, who was taken to hospital for assessment.

Martin Campbell​ the senior station officer in charge at the scene, said response crews had to use airbags and hydraulic rescue tools, also known as jaws of life, “to help lift the car up off the patient”.

A St John spokesperson said one patient in a critical condition was transported to Middlemore hospital, and another patient was treated at the scene but had no life-threatening injuries.