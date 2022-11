Emergency services are at Lake Wānaka after a person was reported to be unaccounted for in the water. (File photo)

A person is reportedly unaccounted for at Lake Wānaka, prompting an emergency services response on Thursday evening.

Police were alerted to a person unaccounted for in the water at Wānaka, in Otago, just after 7pm on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Officers were currently on the scene working to understand what had happened, they said.

More to come.