Rescue crews search lake Wānaka for missing swimmer

Emergency services are at Lake Wānaka after a person was reported to be unaccounted for in the water. (File photo)

A rescue crew has been told to stand down after an hour-and-a-half into the search for a missing swimmer at Lake Wānaka.

Emergency services were called to the lake about 7pm on Thursday after a swimmer failed to resurface.

A police spokesperson said they had searched the immediate area. The national dive squad had been notified and were expected to resume the search on Friday.

The Wānaka coastguard were called on to join the search. Branch president Jonathan Walmisley said they sent over a crew with a boat, but by 8.30pm were told to stand down by police.