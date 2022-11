Emergency services are at Lake Wānaka after a person was reported to be unaccounted for in the water. (File photo)

An hour and a half into the search, police say a missing swimmer has yet to be recovered from Lake Wānaka.

Emergency services were called to the lake about 6.50pm on Thursday, with a police spokesperson later saying officers on the scene were working to understand what had happened.

At 8.30pm the swimmer remained missing.

The police national dive squad had been notified and was expected to attend on Friday.