The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 24

One of only three pregnant female skeletons ever found, Barbara will be displayed for the first time to the public at Auckland Museum

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Skeleton of pregnant T rex, Barbara, joins Auckland Museum's growing collection

One of only three pregnant Tyrannosaurus rex (T rex) skeletons ever found can now be seen by the public for the first time at Auckland Museum.

Barbara will be joining Peter, one of the most complete fossils of the iconic dinosaur ever found – making the pair the first adult male and female T rex to be displayed together.

With 44.7% of her bones found, Barbara is the eighth most complete T rex ever discovered. A pathologic study showed that she was almost certainly carrying eggs or young when she died.

Dinosaur-themed birthday parties and a free augmented reality dinosaur hunt through the museum will be available once Barbara is fully completed, from December 2.

Stuff Game changer? It was later clarified that an elephant using its trunk would not count as a handball.

What animals would win the World Cup?

You've probably heard World Cup chat swirling in the office, but turn to social media and a greater debate is taking place. Who would win in a four v four tournament in the animal kingdom?

Comic Nathan Pyle grouped together teams using iPhone emojis alongside one rule: you are forbidden from eating your teammates.

In classic social media fashion, a heap of people overthought the question and tried to apply logic.

Some opted for the size of an elephant in goal, while others decided mobility was the key and faster animals would do better.

I’m more concerned people believe a rhino is a great pick when really one header could inadvertently pop the ball with its horn.

Ever ripped off your front door in celebration?

Back to the real World Cup and one Saudi Arabian football fan took celebrating to a new level.

While watching his team score in their surprise 2-1 win over Argentina, this fan, clearly pumped up on adrenaline, opted to do some home renovations.

It's rumoured that the rest of the household furniture is watching on nervously ahead of Saudi Arabia's next game against Poland.

Man ‘proposes’ to stepdaughter, asking to be her dad

It doesn't get much more wholesome than this video of a man “proposing” to his new stepdaughter.

The little girl was brought to tears when her mum's new fiance got down on one knee and asked if he could be her dad.

Stuff reporter cuts three years worth of hair to be made into wig

It’s been three years since Felippe Rodrigues​ had his hair cut at a barbershop his family had been going to for more than 10 years in his home country of Brazil.

Last weekend, the data reporter for Stuff walked out of Boar and Blade on Wellington’s Cambridge Terrace having had 40cm of hair cut off.

It’s the third time Rodrigues has grown his hair out and donated it to a wigmaking studio, this time settling on Freedom Wigs in Dunedin.

“It’s a nice thing to do,” he said. “Someone somewhere needs a wig and I can help.”