Prime minister's second Hamilton visit in a fortnight overshadowed by dairy killing and inflation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, flanked by Housing Minister Megan Woods, left, visited new transitional housing provided by Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa during Thursday’s visit to Hamilton.

Less than a fortnight after her last Hamilton visit, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was back on Thursday to tour transitional housing and receive an update on the city’s regional theatre build.

Hamilton’s turbid weather didn’t dampen the PM’s mood. But Wednesday night’s fatal stabbing of a dairy worker in Sandringham, near Ardern’s family home, clouded the morning’s proceedings.

The worker at the Rose Cottage Superette was stabbed in an aggravated robbery at 8.05pm on Wednesday.

Ardern described the incident as an “absolute tragedy” and said: “I know the community, and it is a tight-knit one.... It is devastating to see what has happened. Our job as government is to prevent these kinds of events from occurring, and supporting police.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Police give update on the homicide at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, on Wednesday night.

The first stop on the PM’s itinerary was Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa’s new Frankton site.

On Higgins Rd and only a stone’s throw away from the organisation’s headquarters, the site will provide a dozen transitional housing spaces for young people aged 16-24.

Complete with communal eating facilities, private bedrooms and ample off-street parking it represents one tranche of the 313 transitional housing places the Government has afforded the city since 2017.

Waiting for Ardern to depart was a local restaurant owner who decried the Government’s crime policy, and implored her to visit a nearby business that had been burgled recently.

Tom Lee/Stuff Ardern was quizzed about the economic climate when she spoke to media at the site of the new Waikato Regional Theatre.

Clouds parted as Ardern arrived at the site on the southern end of Victoria St set to become the home of the Waikato Regional theatre.

The site that has received $12 million of Provincial Growth Fund support, was visited by Ardern a little less than a year ago when she was there to turn the sod. Visible today was the concrete “raft” foundation upon which the $76.3 million theatre will sit and the remnants of a beer cellar unearthed during excavation.

After Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr’s Wednesday announcement that the central bank would increase the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25%, Ardern went short of warning Kiwis not to spend up big in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Individual families will be making their own choices. Our job is to support them through what is an internationally turbulent time.”

A perfect storm of inflation, an engineered recession and interest rate hikes could prove bruising for a Labour government coming into a by-election in which they are the incumbent.

Tom Lee/Stuff All smiles - Ardern and visiting Japanese film producers take a memento on Hamilton’s main street.

Waiting for Ardern outside, it was clear the prime minister’s appeal has not waned with those beyond New Zealand’s shores.

Jonas McLallen, a film producer from Sydney, was with Japanese colleagues doing research for an upcoming production.

As Ardern departed, McLallen asked: “can you come and run our country for a while?” To which Ardern replied: “I think just the one is enough.”