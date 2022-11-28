SWIFT welcomes new board members as it reshapes its future

The South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) has appointed three highly skilled board members as it looks to change tack and focus on the future.

Corporate lawyer Kate Searancke (Ngāti Maniapoto), accountant, lawyer, director and investor Michael Crawford, and kaupapa Māori environmental consultant James Whetu have joined the organisation as it plans for trustee retirements and adopts a new strategic focus.

SWIFT was created in 2014 with funds from the sale of PowerCo shares to drive economic benefit across the South Waikato.

SWIFT chairperson Bruce Sherman said the three new board members bring a wealth of professional, business and governance experience, and would help ensure the strategy steering the trust’s activities was aligned with the needs of the South Waikato community.

Searancke was born and raised in Te Awamutu and has spent most of her professional career working in large corporate law firms in Auckland and Sydney.

She returned to the Waikato to join Tompkins Wake in 2014 and lives in Tamahere with her two children and extended whānau.

Crawford has lived in the Waikato for 30 years and has four adult children.

He has worked in the dairy industry and for Waikato-Tainui. His diverse governance experience includes the Treasury, Wintec, iwi, horticulture, construction and the environment.

James Whetu, born and raised in Tokoroa, is of Raukawa, Waikato, and Ngāti Tūwharetoa descent, and lives in Ngāruawāhia with wife Amy and their four children.

He has a professional background in resource management policy and planning systems, with expertise to promote and incorporate Māori perspectives.

He is director of Whetū Consultancy Group and The Stream Limited.

Supplied SWIFT chief executive Amanda Hema.

Sherman said the SWIFT board started its strategic review following the appointment of its new chief executive Amanda Hema late last year.

“Amanda joined us at a critical juncture with two large construction projects underway in Tokoroa for the new South Waikato Trades Training Centre and a new office building for major South Waikato employer Manulife Forestry management.

“Amanda worked with the board to develop a new strategic plan to ensure SWIFT investments were delivering impact in the right areas which includes making substantial loans that will make a tangible, sustainable difference to the businesses we support,” Sherman said.

“It’s been a trying 12 months, especially across the construction projects, but Amanda and her team have worked tirelessly, and it’s fantastic to drive into Tokoroa now and see the construction progress.

“Upon completion they will make a clear statement that the South Waikato is open for business and committed to the development of its young people in to meaningful careers.”

Sherman said SWIFT’s new five-year strategic plan will, over the next three years, focus on managing and leveraging SWIFT’s current portfolio of investments to deliver the best outcomes for South Waikato, support South Waikato’s existing industries and established businesses to succeed and grow, and work with South Waikato’s key industries to ensure they can access the workforce and skills they need to succeed.