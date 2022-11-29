Taupō pound rehomes 150 dogs, euthanises 90 - but numbers well down on past years

Taupō’s animal control team rehomed 150 dogs in the last financial year, but sadly 90 dogs did not find their forever homes and had to be put down.

But, there was plenty to celebrate in the Taupō District Council’s annual dog control report for the year ending June 30, 2022, including the 150 dogs rehomed, a dog registration rate of 98.2%, the fact no dog owners were prosecuted, and the number of euthanised dogs dropping from 244 in 2018/19 to 90.

However, the council received 2467 dog-related complaints during the year, including 100 dog attack complaints and 57 reports of rushing or aggressive dogs (see table below).

During the year, 509 dogs were sent to the pound, unfortunately 90 of those did not make it out, but it could have been a lot worse, according to the council’s compliance and regulatory manager Ross McDonald.

In the 2017/18 financial year, 243 dogs were put down in the district and in 2019/20 that number was 221. But, in the past two years those numbers dropped dramatically to 63 in 2020/21 and 90 in 2021/22.

”It is worth noting that there are occasions where we must make a decision that is ultimately best for our community in regard to dogs that cannot be rehomed due to aggression and or attacks on people, animals or wildlife,” McDonald said.

”Also, each year we experience high numbers of puppies left with the pound and infected with parvovirus – this then infects our facility and spreads through the pound regardless of our strict procedures to mitigate cross-contamination.

”The low 2020/21 figure can be attributed to Covid-19 lockdown and fewer dogs roaming, breeding, or involved in aggressive behaviour and attacks.

Dangerous or menacing dogs are difficult to rehome and are often put down.

“However, we are proud that our number of euthanised dogs has dropped, and we are committed to rehoming every dog possible,” he said.

McDonald presented his annual animal control report to councillors last week and said compliance officers “continue to build great relationships with our community and this is shown by a decrease in criticism and a rise in support in areas such as social media pages”.

He said the key objectives in the council’s Dog Control Policy were to provide for exercise and recreational needs of dogs and their owners, minimise the fear of dogs attacking or intimidating people, avoid danger from uncontrolled dogs entering children's play areas, minimise danger, distress and nuisance caused by dogs, and have all dogs registered and microchipped.

“Dog registration for the 2021/22 year was completed at 98.2% of known dogs in the district.

“Considering the strain put on our community by Covid-19, this should be considered a successful registration period.

“We did not apply penalty rates due to the difficulties people faced during the pandemic,” he said.

McDonald acknowledged the work his compliance team had done to ensure all dogs had a chance to live a happy and healthy life.

“The work they do is anything but easy and even more challenging for the team due to the number of dogs that continue to come into our care.

“In every case where we have dogs that are found roaming and unregistered, abandoned or surrendered due to owners unable to cope, we make every effort possible to ensure they have the opportunity to be adopted.”

He said staff worked closely with community and animal rescue groups as well as using the Taupō District Adopt a Dog Facebook page to find suitable homes.

“We ensure that we capture great pictures along with a narrative of our dogs that communicates their personality and needs. This captures attention and inspires people to consider a rescue dog as a pet.”

Taupō’s animal control team is made up of 10 full time staff and one part-timer (plus one lucky pound cat) who are based at the council’s animal control facility on Centennial Dr next to the Taupō SPCA.

It has kennelling for 42 dogs, an exercise yard and three amnesty drop cages.

Dogs euthanised in the Taupō district:

2017/18: 243

2018/19: 244

2019/20: 221

2020/21: 63

2021/22: 90

Dog control statistics in the Taupō district for the year ending June 30, 2022:

Registered dogs: 7537

Dog owners: 5168

Probationary owners: 2

Disqualified owners: 3

Dangerous dogs registered: 27

Menacing dogs registered: 133

Infringement notices issued: 830

Prosecutions made: 0

Known dogs registered: 98.2%

Dog-related complaints in the Taupō district for the year ending June 30, 2022:

Animal care/welfare: 48

Dogs/animal management: 214

Dog attacks: 100

Barking dogs: 370

Lost/found dogs: 278

Impounded dogs: 509

Registration checks: 513

Roaming/fouling dogs: 378

Rushing/aggressive dogs: 57

Read the full report online at taupodc.govt.nz/animalmanagement.