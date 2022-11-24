Motorists asked to avoid SH1 after crash

Emergency services are responding to the crash near South Manakau Rd.

Motorists are being asked to avoid State Highway 1 near Manakau in Horowhenua after a crash on Thursday.

A police media spokesperson said the single-car crash just before midday had downed power lines and one person was moderately injured.

The road was closed and a single lane was expected to reopen in 30 minutes, while the remaining lanes would reopen in about two hours, they said.

A social media post at 12.15pm from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the incident occurred near South Manakau Rd.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and delay their journey.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to a motor vehicle incident with power lines down at 11.59am.

Two fire trucks and other contractors were on scene.

According to Electra’s website more than 170 properties were also without power.

A spokesperson for St John said one ambulance was sent to the crash and the crew treated one person at the scene. The person did not need to be taken to hospital.

More to come.