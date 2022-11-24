Seven Kiribati and Fijian fisherman rescued by air force

RNZAF Orion performs final flyover at Whenuapai airbase. The fleet will be replaced by four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft from next year.

Seven Kiribati and Fijian fisherman have been rescued by the Royal New Zealand Air Force, but a third boat has not been found.

The air force were first asked to help find a wooden fishing boat with three men aboard, which had been missing since November 16, from Kiribati.

The Orion crew then got asked to help find another boat with four people who were reported missing from Kiribati.

The air force found the boat on Sunday, dropping a survival pack which had an activated locator beacon, water, chocolate, a strobe light, a torch and a note with information about how the four would be rescued.

Survivors on a boat from Kiribati were dropped a survival pack with an activated locator beacon which pinpointed their location.

After finding this boat, the crew continued the search for the first fishing boat. However, despite extensive efforts over the weekend and on Monday, they were unable to find the wooden boat.

On Tuesday evening, the crew received its third request to search for a fishing boat reported overdue after departing Gau Island for Suva, Fiji on Saturday night.

Survivors on a boat which was located well away from its original path to Suva, drifting in open water.

On Wednesday morning, the boat was found drifting about 40 nautical miles to the southeast of Kadavu Island – Fiji’s fourth largest island.

“The three people aboard appeared well and waved at the crew. One person on the bow was seen attempting to paddle with a makeshift oar,” the defence force said.

The air force dropped a pack with a beacon and radio to the people and Fiji Police sent a boat to rescue them.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion crew has helped save the lives of seven Kiribati and Fijian fishers when they carried out three separate search and rescue operations over five days in the Pacific.

Air Component Commander Air Commodore Shaun Sexton said those involved in the searches felt for the friends and whānau of the fishermen who had not been found.

“It’s been an incredible achievement by our crew, and search and rescue staff in New Zealand, Fiji, and Kiribati, to find two groups of survivors that were drifting in boats without power in vast areas of ocean far from land or any other vessels,” he said.