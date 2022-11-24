Two arrested over Wellington hit-and-run more than five weeks ago

Police are seeking a red van involved in a hit and run in the Wellington suburb of Miramar.

Police have arrested two people – a man and a woman – in relation to a serious hit-and-run incident in Wellington.

A man was struck by a red van on Argentine Ave at around 8.20pm on October 16. He sustained serious injuries.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital, but continues to have serious injuries.

The man, aged 40, will appear in Wellington District Court on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman, also 40, is due to appear next week on a charge of being party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said in statement inquiries were ongoing and further charges may still be laid.

They are still working to locate the red van involved in the incident.

The van is believed to be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota Hiace and could have damage to the front left-hand side.