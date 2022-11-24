Sandringham stabbing: Family catches alleged dairy killers' movements on CCTV

Police give update on the homicide at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland, on Wednesday night.

New details have emerged on the movements of a man who allegedly stabbed a dairy worker to death in central Auckland on Wednesday night.

Stuff has interviewed a family whose security system captured footage of the suspected killer, before and after the fatal attack on Wednesday night.

Stuff has agreed not to identify the family in order to protect their privacy.

The footage includes images of the alleged offender entering and exiting Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham where a 34-year-old worker died, sparking a high-profile homicide investigation.

READ MORE:

* Prime minister's second Hamilton visit in a fortnight overshadowed by dairy killing and inflation

* Police hunt lone man in dark clothing after fatal Sandringham dairy stabbing

* Police launch homicide inquiry after dairy worker fatally stabbed in Sandringham, Auckland



The family didn’t want to release the footage, but said it captured a man in a black hoodie, with a black baseball cap, and black track pants with white writing down the side, getting out of a black car.

Their description of the suspect is consistent with that of Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who at a media briefing on Thursday said police are looking for a man wearing a dark top, black cap, black track pants with white writing down the left leg and a black-and-white bandanna on his face.

The family with the footage also said the suspect appeared to be holding a brown bag.

Do you know more? Email Stuff reporters Katie Ham and James Halpin at katie.ham@stuff.co.nz and james.halpin@stuff.co.nz

The development coincides with police releasing further details on Thursday afternoon, including that the dairy worker was stabbed multiple times in the street, upon approaching the offender after the robbery.

According to the family, the suspect walked up and down the road outside the dairy, before going into a phone box.

“He clearly wasn’t a crazy drunk person,” they said.

“He was purposefully waiting for a couple of woman to leave the dairy” they said.

David White/Stuff Sandringham locals lay flowers in respect of a dairy worker who was stabbed to death at the Rose Cottage Dairy.

At 2.30pm on Thursday, police could be seen combing the phone box for evidence.

According to the couple, at 8.01pm the man can be seen leaving the phone booth and going into the dairy.

“It was less than a minute he was in there before he came out again and walked down in the direction the black car,” they said.

The couple have watched back footage from the whole day and think they can see the same man “loitering” outside the superette earlier in the day.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A police murder investigation was launched late on Wednesday night, following the stabbing.

On Thursday morning Detective Inspector Beard said a scene examination will continue through the day. A post-mortem will be carried out soon, he said.

“What has happened is a tragedy,” Beard said.

Beard said police are focused on finding the suspect. A weapon had not been located.

“This was a lone offender that went into the dairy and committed what we believe to be a robbery.

“We believe a till has been stolen.”

The store’s employee had been running the superette while the owners were on holiday in India.

Speaking to media at lunchtime on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who lives in the same suburb, said the incident was a “absolute tragedy”.

Police are asking that anyone with footage or information that could assist their investigation contact them.