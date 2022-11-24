'A pretty good save by us': Levin home spared total destruction by fire

A two-storey house in Levin had a lucky escape after the second floor burst into flames on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) was called to Meadowvale Drive in the Horowhenua town at around 4.15pm as flames ripped apart the top storey of the house.

Four appliances attended the scene and managed to contain the fire to the top level, saving the rest of the residence.

FENZ Horowhenua group manager Chris Faithfull said he was proud of the teams’ efforts.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The remains of the second floor of a Levin home after being gutted by fire.

“We managed to get to the scene very quickly and it took us about an hour to put out and another one to two hours to clean up.

“Overall, it was a pretty good save by us.”

The blackened remains of the top floor were visible from the street and the grounds of Waiopehu School, which the house backs on to.

Whilst residents near the house were originally evacuated when the fire started, most had returned to their homes the following day.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Fire crews attended the scene for roughly three hours as they extinguished the blaze and cleaned up the site.

Bob Ross was in his house across the road when he heard a bang come from his opposite neighbour.

“It was a shocking sound. We heard it and came out to see what was happening and there was smoke and then flames coming out of the windows.

“The street was absolutely full of people putting it out, but they had it over and done with quickly.”

All occupants of the house were understood to have escaped and no injuries were reported.

The following day, the occupants had returned to assess the damage to the house, however, they declined to comment when visited by Stuff.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.