Weather: Thunderstorms set to ease ahead of the weekend

After a few thundery days, thunderstorm risk starts to ease tomorrow, with only a low risk after the sun comes up on Friday. There will be large swells on the west coast of both islands.

After a thundery few days for much of Aotearoa, thunderstorms are finally set to ease ahead of the weekend.

In the past week, New Zealand has seen 91,349 lightning strikes, 30% of which were over land, MetService said in a tweet. Every region of the country has had lightning except for Christchurch, the national forecaster said.

The influx of stormy weather has brought down trees and caused power outages in many areas. Heavy rainfall led to surface flooding in Waikato, and strong winds caused huge waterspouts to swirl off Auckland's coast. Even tornados have ripped across the country thanks to climate patterns and differing air temperatures.

On Thursday evening, there's still a moderate risk of unstable westerlies and thunderstorms for some areas, especially in the South Island. The most likely areas to see thunderstorms during Thursday were Buller, northern Westland, the Canterbury Plains, eastern Otago, and Southland.

READ MORE:

* 'Huge' amount of rainfall as thunderstorms hammer region

* Slip-affected coastal road at Ruby Bay to be cleared and reopened

* Seven Kiribati and Fijian fisherman rescued by air force

* Injured tramper and biker aid rescues with distress beacons

* A guide to crossing Cook Strait: What it's really like crossing one of the 'most dangerous' stretches of water, and how operators decide if it's too rough

* 'Don't be scared of big trees' says arborist in the wake of wild weather

* Drier, hotter, wetter: Australia’s weather is going to get even worse



Supplied. A water spout was spotted near the North Shore suburb of Takapuna on Sunday.

A heavy rain watch is in place overnight for the Tararua Range, lasting until about 3am Friday. But a reprieve is on the way, just in time for the weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected to ease on Friday, with large waves instead taking centre stage. The west coast of both islands is in line for large swells through to the end of Friday.

On Saturday, a large trough will move northeast onto New Zealand and this is expected to bring rain to many places, with strong winds also possible in some areas. However, at this stage it is unlikely that warnings will be issued.

For the North Island, Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies with isolated showers, but rain will be more widespread in the west between Taumarunui and Horowhenua Kāpiti Coast. It’ll be mainly fine for Gisborne and southern Wairarapa. Many in the South Island can expect rain or showers, and Nelson and Marlborough can expect partly cloudy skies.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Thunderstorms and lightning have been seen by many this week.

On Sunday, a low within the trough should cross the North Island, and rain is expected about eastern Bay of Plenty, Mount Taranaki and the Tararua Range.

Changeable weather continues over Aotearoa through the rest of the week, as a westerly flow continues to push fronts over the country. A narrow ridge is expected to move eastwards over the country during Monday. Mainly fine weather is expected for Northland, Auckland and Christchurch, and remaining showers should clear elsewhere with fine breaks increasing on Monday.

However, the fine weather may be short-lived as several fronts are expected on Tuesday, bringing further wind and rain.