The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 25

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Accidental text spurs beautiful Thanksgiving tradition

It started with an accidental text message, and has ended in a life-long friendship and a happy Thanksgiving tradition.

The unlikely friendship between Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench began in November 2016, when Dench accidentally sent a text message to Hinton, thinking it was her grandson. She invited him to Thanksgiving, The Washington Post reports.

When Hinton, then 17, received the message from an unknown number, he asked who it was. Dench responded: "Your grandma."

"Grandma? Can I have a picture?" Hinton replied. He received a selfie of Dench, whom he had never seen before.

Hinton wrote back: "You not my grandma," with a laughing emoji, then jokingly asked: "Can I still get a plate tho?"

Dench earnestly responded: "Of course you can. That's what [grandmas] do ... feed every one."

Now every year Hinton returns to Dench’s place for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year was their seventh catch-up. Their story is also set to become a Netflix film, with Hinton confirming the film deal on Twitter.

Sun's out, bums out ... why people are going nude at Bondi Beach

Australia's most iconic beach will be declared a nude beach for the first time ever this weekend. Why? Well it’s all for a good cause and thanks to a tiny section buried in the council's laws.

Thousands of naked people will ﻿swarm Sydney's Bondi Beach on Saturday for an installation by world-renowned photographer Spencer Tunick to raise awareness about skin cancer and sun safety.

NINE Bondi Beach will be filled with naked people on Saturday to raise awareness about skin cancer.

Skin Check Champions CEO Scott Maggs told 9news.com.au that organising this event has been like "climbing Everest" due to the amount of red tape making public nudity on this scale illegal at Bondi Beach.

But all thanks to one tiny part of Waverley Council's ﻿legislation known as section 633 - Bondi Beach will legally be a nude beach for several hours.

Elma gets her birthday wish

At 106 years old, Elma Miller wanted just one thing for her birthday – to meet an alpaca.

So her family in Australia and local community decided to grant her that wish, organising an alpaca owner to surprise Miller on her special day with two furry friends.

Miller got to meet, pat and feed two alpacas down at her local beach in New South Wales. Speaking to media, Miller said she liked animals. “They’re lovely creatures aren’t they.”

123RF Presicce has many beautiful old buildings.

Want to move to Italy and get paid for it?

Is this what dreams are made of? Turns out there is a picture-perfect Italian town willing to give people money to move there. Yes, beautiful Presicce in Puglia is the latest of a long-line of town and villages looking for fresh blood to help regeneration.

So what is the deal on the table here?

Well those who decide to move to the heel of the boot of Italy will get NZ$50,000 (€30,000) to do up an abandoned property. They will then need to buy one of the houses that are part of the deal, and these cost from €25,000 each.

Local councillor Alfredo Palese told CNN that “there are many empty homes in the historical centre built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents”.

An opportunity of a lifetime? We think so!

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Pregnant Kaiapoi mother Lauren Gibbs with her eleven-month-old son Logan Gibbs with local saxophonist and neighbour Ethan Haynes.

Mystery saxophonist woos neighbours

There’s a Canterbury crooner on the loose – a mysterious wannabe saxophonist luring swooning residents to their open windows.

Like a Pied Piper, the mysterious musician has been drawing in a fan club as he learns the timeless George Michael romantic classic, leading one woman attempting to unmask the culprit.

Lauren Gibbs first heard the saxophone when she was out in her garden. As George Michael’s Careless Whisper progressed Gibbs’ mood lifted, leading her to thank the unwitting serenader on a community social media page.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lauren Gibbs with her eleven-month-old son Logan Gibbs and husband Michael Gibbs meeting local saxophonist and neighbour Ethan Haynes.

“To the saxophone player in the Beach Grove subdivision,” she typed. “You’ve made my day today … hearing you practise that song made me smile.”

Wanting to find out who was behind the lilting notes, Stuff investigated and found an unlikely source just one street away – a young tradie better known for picking up tools than a musical instrument.

Ethan Haynes, 21, decided to purchase a saxophone three months ago, as a hobby, and has been learning ever since – although it’s fair to say not all his flatmates find his efforts as amusing as Gibbs does.