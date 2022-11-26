Threat of thunderstorms and tornados in North Island, snow in the south

We might be a week from summer, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the weather forecast.

Here’s hoping you made the most of Saturday’s mild weather: thunderstorms are set to make a return over the North Island and upper South Island on Sunday, bringing with them strong winds, hail and localised heavy rain.

Some heavy showers were expected in North Otago and southern and mid-Canterbury on Saturday afternoon, with an associated moderate risk of thunderstorms, which will produce heavy rain of 10 to 20 mm/h and hail.

Northland and the central North Island could also see a few heavy showers on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a low risk of thunderstorms, according to MetService.

However, the outlook for Sunday is a different story: MetService’s thunderstorm outlook showed a moderate risk of thunderstorms, heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 90kph, and small tornados, as a front is expected to move east over the North Island on Sunday.

MetService After a few thundery days, thunderstorm risk starts to ease tomorrow, with only a low risk after the sun comes up on Friday. There will be large swells on the west coast of both islands.

In the afternoon, there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms over much of the North Island – save for the far south, the north of Hawke’s Bay and the south of Gisborne.

These storms may be accompanied by hail, heavy rain (10 to 25 mm/h) and localised small tornados.

MetService warned there was a low risk that these storms could become severe, with one or two localised “damaging” tornados possible in the far south of Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

The risk in the west will ease from evening, but there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms affecting the south of the Coromandel Peninsula, east of Waikato – through to Taupō and Hawke’s Bay – and also Bay of Plenty, and north of Gisborne.

MetService’s outlook showed there was also a moderate risk of thunderstorms for Marlborough and the far north of Canterbury.

Meanwhile, rain is likely to be heavy at times around Wellington, including the Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast, the Tararua Range, and Mount Taranaki on Sunday.

A “cold change” is expected over the eastern South Island on Sunday, with day-time temperatures forecast to crack just 12C in Christchurch and 13C in Timaru.

This cooler snap won’t last long, though. It’s expected temperatures will climb back to the upper-teens and 20s on Monday.

A heavy rain watch is in force in the Mount Taranaki area between 9am and 6pm on Sunday, and between 3am and 5pm for Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast, Wellington and the Tararua Range.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, MetService says.

A road snowfall warning had also been issued for Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Crown Range Road.

Snow showers were expected from Saturday evening until early Sunday morning (up to 2am on Crown Range Road and 5am at Lindis Pass), with 1-2cm of snow likely settling on the road above 800 metres, MetService says.

Last week, New Zealand had 91,349 lightning strikes – 30% of which were over land, MetService earlier said on Twitter.

Every region of the country had lightning during the week, except Christchurch, the national forecaster said.