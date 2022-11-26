Lucky New Plymouth Lotto Powerball player wins $24 million

Parents worry big lottery wins could end up turning their children lazy. (Video first published February 2020)

Lotto Powerball has been won, meaning one Kiwi is now $24 million richer.

The winner is from New Plymouth. The ticket was purchased at Bell Block Supermarket.

The winner was announced in the Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Stuff One person will now be $24 million richer thanks to Saturday’s Lotto draw. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* Ruapehu's unaware millionaire 'had to refocus my glasses' after reminder to check Lotto ticket

* Lotto players in Auckland and Christchurch split $1 million prize

* US Powerball: Single ticket wins record $3.4b jackpot



Tonight’s winner is the seventeenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022.

The win comes one month after a huge $23.3 million Powerball prize was won by a syndicate of 24 players.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.