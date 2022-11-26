One dead, 16 hurt, after speeding car hits bus in front of police on SH1

The crash has closed SH1 at Warkworth, north of Auckland. (File photo)

One person has been killed and 16 have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus, a speeding car and a police patrol vehicle on State Highway 1 in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

Shortly before the crash, at 6pm on Saturday, police had seen a car travelling at high speed on SH1, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

”Our initial information is that they signalled for it to stop, at which point it has veered suddenly and collided with the bus.”

The driver of the speeding car died, Hassan said. A police officer had moderate injuries.

A spokesperson for St John said 16 people were treated by paramedics at the scene, for a range of injuries.

Two were seriously hurt, while others had injuries from mild to moderate. They were all taken to North Shore Hospital and Auckland City Hospital.

Hassan said the bus had been carrying about 40 people.

“Police staff will now work to support all of those involved in the crash. The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and will establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

The highway was closed between Woodcocks Rd and McKinney Rd. Diversions were put in place shortly after 6.30pm.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), would also be notified.