SH1 closed, serious injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Warkworth

A serious crash has closed SH1 at Warkworth, north of Auckland. (File photo)

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has closed State Highway 1 in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash about 6pm, and a police spokesperson said initial reports indicated there had been serious injuries.

The highway was closed between Woodcocks Rd and McKinney Rd and diversions were put in place shortly after 6.30pm.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

MORE TO COME.