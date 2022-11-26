Sandringham stabbing: Candlelight vigil held for victim, community 'deeply hurt'

Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland on Wednesday night.

A candlelit vigil to pay respects to Janak Patel, who was killed while working a shift at a Sandringham dairy this week, was held on Saturday evening, with some attendees calling for more to be done to make workers feel safe.

More than a hundred residents gathered outside the Rose Cottage Superette and observed a minute of silence after a short speech by Migrant Workers Association president Anu Kaloti.

Kaloti called on the Government to take action in the wake of Patel’s death, but said beng “tough on crime” would not cut it.

She said Aotearoa needed to look at the material conditions that had led to an environment where crime was thriving.

Patel was killed on Wednesday night, after he was stabbed on the street following a robbery.

He had been working in the dairy while the owners were on holiday in India.

By Friday evening police had charged a 34-year-old with the murder of Patel and aggravated robbery, and a 42-year-old man was charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

A candlelight vigil was held for Janak Patel outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham on Saturday.

During the vigil for Patel, a waiata was sung and residents added more flowers to the growing tribute outside the dairy, along with lighting candles.

A sign placed outside the dairy read "justice for Janak” and a number of people could be seen crying as speeches were read.

Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March addressed the crowd and spoke of how workers across Aotearoa did not feel safe while doing their jobs.

“How can we support improvements of health and safety regulations to make workers feel more safe? I will work to support migrant communities and the family of Janak.”

Attendees lit candles and laid flowers for Janak Patel.

A man who lived on the same street as the dairy said he was “devastated and deeply hurt” by what had happened, along with the entire community.

“We hurt and are still grieving – but let’s not use this tragedy to blame the government. It’s unfortunate and sad that this happened but this is an opportunity for us to get together and support each other.

“This is not a time to start putting blame on others. The person who did this is evil and we must stand against that.”

Over a hundred people attended the vigil, which was held at 7pm on Saturday.

Another resident, named Nick, who said he had lived in the community for 30 years, noted crime in the area had been worsening.

He volunteered to sit outside of the dairy one night a week to try and help protect it and said his son would do the same.

“We can’t sit around and wait for something to happen, we have to do it.”

On Friday, Janak Patel’s sister said “I need justice for my brother”.

Janak Patel had been working at the dairy while the owners visited family in India.

The family had been tight-lipped following his death, but spoke out for the first time on Friday through an intermediary.

“We urge the New Zealand Government to urgently catch the criminal who has taken our brother’s life and hold the murderer accountable and give him the toughest punishment,” she said.

“I need justice for my brother.”