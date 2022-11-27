Family, friends and community attend funeral of Sandringham dairy stabbing victim Janak Patel

Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland on Wednesday night.

Friends, whānau and wider members of the community gathered at a funeral service to farewell Janak Patel, the dairy worker who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

Around 350 people attended the Hindi ceremony in the south Auckland suburb of Wiri on a rainy and gloomy Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Transport Minister Michael Wood, National MP Melissa Lee and Detective Inspector Scott Beard were among those who gathered to pay their respects to Patel, who was newly married and described to be in the prime of his life by a friend.

Family spokesperson Mitesh Dhanji said Patel “loved New Zealand.”

“In a short time, he got to know the community well, and he got along with everyone,” he said.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Friends, family and the wider community gather at the funeral of murdered dairy worker Janak Patel.

“He was a happy soul and was delighted to see his parents, who recently arrived in New Zealand, and they had plans of spending Christmas together with the family.”

“He was a business-minded person, always on the go and always there to help others in need.”

“Janak was very talented, friendly, religious and a peace-loving soul,” Dhanji said.

Patel was killed on Wednesday night after the Sandringham dairy he was working in, the Rose Cottage Superette, was robbed.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Janak Patel was killed on Wednesday night after the Sandringham dairy he was working in, the Rose Cottage Superette, was robbed.

Police announced they had caught the alleged killer and an associate on Friday night. A 34-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court on Saturday, charged with murder.

A second man, charged with robbery, will appear in court on Monday.

The family had been tight-lipped following his death, but spoke out for the first time on Friday through an intermediary.

“We urge the New Zealand Government to urgently catch the criminal who has taken our brother’s life and hold the murderer accountable and give him the toughest punishment,” she said.

“I need justice for my brother.”

Honourable Consul of India in Auckland Bhav Dhillon gave thanks to the Sandringham community and those near the Rose Cottage Superette site.

“On behalf of the family, we acknowledge the community of Sandringham. We also acknowledge all the people who have set up candle vigils in support and solidarity of the family.”

Dhanji said change needed to happen.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Friends, whānau and wider members of the community came out to show their support on a rainy and gloomy Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to Janak Patel.

“The passing of Janak is too close to home for many of us who have grown up with small businesses in New Zealand. Most of us have come from immigrant families to ensure a better future, many of us have endured risks that should have been avoided,” he said.

“I hope that Janak’s tragic passing does not go in vain, and that change will come. We are all responsible to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone, or any family again.”

Police revealed on Sunday evening that they have made a third arrest in relation to the incident.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday, November 28.

Police have also located and seized a vehicle that was being sought in relation to the investigation.