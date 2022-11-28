Nationwide protest planned for Sandringham dairy stabbing victim

Janak Patel, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night as he was working at a dairy in Sandringham.

A nationwide protest is planned for Monday following the death of Janak Patel, a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.

Sunny Kaushal, president of the Dairy and Business Owners Group, said dairies and small businesses across Aotearoa will shut for a minimum of two hours after midday as a mark of respect and protest.

Kaushal said a vigil will be held in front of Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson’s electoral office in Wellington.

Others around the country are also encouraged to gather outside their local MP’s office, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, central Auckland.

The "nationwide silent vigil" will happen from 12.30pm to 2.30pm today, he said.

He said the vigil and protest were intended to be "a mark of respect to dairy and retail workers killed, injured or robbed serving their community".

“We don’t have to lose another life.

“They need to feel safe, we need urgent action from the government to stop these crimes.”

Patel was killed on Wednesday night after the Sandringham dairy he was working in, the Rose Cottage Superette, was robbed.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Sandringham locals have laid flowers to pay their respects to a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed following a robbery.

Friends, whānau and wider members of the community gathered at a funeral service to farewell Patel on Sunday.

Police announced they had caught the alleged killer and an associate on Friday night. A 34-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court on Saturday, charged with murder.

A second man, charged with robbery, will appear in court on Monday.

The family had been tight-lipped following his death, but spoke out for the first time on Friday through an intermediary.

“We urge the New Zealand Government to urgently catch the criminal who has taken our brother’s life and hold the murderer accountable and give him the toughest punishment,” she said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sunny Kaushal, Dairy and Business Owners Group chair, speaks to media after fatal stabbing of a dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night.

“I need justice for my brother.”

Police revealed on Sunday evening that they have made a third arrest in relation to the incident.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police have also located and seized a vehicle that was being sought in relation to the investigation.