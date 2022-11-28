Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she wants to keep dairy owners safe in the wake of Sandringham dairy stabbing

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she wants to “make sure that our dairy owners, our shop owners are safe” in the wake of the death of Janak Patel, a dairy worker who was stabbed to death in Auckland last week.

Ardern attended Patel’s funeral in Wiri on Sunday, and told Breakfast that she wanted to make sure she was doing right by Patel’s family and her community.

“Sitting amongst his family and friends just brings it back to the fact this is an individual's life that has been taken…it was very moving,” she said on Monday morning.

Cabinet is set to consider retail crime prevention measures on Monday afternoon. Ardern said that she wanted to look specifically at whether the Crime Prevention Fund is reaching the people the government want to target, and what more could be done to work with councils to tackle crime.

Resources have been focused on addressing ramraids, however this shouldn’t come at the expense of not looking at aggravated robberies, Ardern said.

“Even if [aggravated robberies] are lesser, they’re still there, and when they happen they do cause harm.”

Ardern has been criticised for her government’s response to retail crime following the Sandringham killing, but hit back at suggestions that the government was soft on crime.

“I understand people are grieving, they want action, we hear that, and we will keep doing what we can, but the accusation that we are pro-criminal, I push back on,” Ardern told Breakfast.

Her comments come as a number of dairies and shops plan to close for two hours around midday on Monday as a mark of protest and vigil.

While appearing on the AM Show on Monday, Ardern was shown a video of a burglary that happened last week in Hamilton.

“You cannot imagine just how frightening it would be in that moment,” Ardern said in reaction to the video.

Ardern said that around half of a group of 70 young people thought to be responsible for most ramraids were engaging in re-education and training, but that the threshold was high for 12 and 13-year-olds to go to youth court.

“When we see a problem we will look at every angle of it,” Ardern told the AM Show.

“I want to make sure that our dairy owners, our shop owners are safe.”