Firefighters settle year-long pay dispute with 24% wage increase

Paloma Serville discovered a man in a house fire and saved his life. The next day, she walked off the job on strike.

Fenz and the firefighters Union have reached settlement terms, which include a 24% wage increase backdated to 2021.

Pay talks between the two parties have been going on for more than a year and, after they broke down, firefighters held a series of one-hour strikes.

The government has contributed $75.4m repayable funding to the deal.

The offer is subject to a vote by firefighters, which will be held in the coming weeks.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union have agreed to settlement terms, subject to a vote, after months of strikes over pay and workplace issues.

On the table are wage increases of 24%, blood screening for early detection of cancer and medical response recognition for firefighters and dispatchers.

Strikes were called off in November after the government stepped into the negotiations, offering financial assistance.

The total cost of the offer is expected to be around $145 million, which is $100m higher than the offer on the table in July. This figure includes $75.4m repayable funding from the government, Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said on Tuesday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters at one of their strikes over pay and working condition disagreements with Fire and Emergency NZ

The wage rise would be backdated to 2021, as well as a 22% increase in allowances, also backdated to 2021.

There would be a new psychological support and supervision programme, a $1500 sign-on bonus to be paid during Christmas week and recognition of the costs of living in Auckland, with a one-off payment to members working there.

According to the Fenz website, trainees are paid about $46,000 per annum during their 12-week training course. This rises to a base salary of $58,400 for qualified firefighter is and $65,000 for a senior firefighter.

“On average, firefighters’ total annual earnings are currently around $97,000 and officers’ total annual earnings are around $137,000,” Fenz says on its website, but these figures includes extra payments from overtime and undertaking additional or specialist duties.

The proposed settlement would not have been possible without the support of the government, an NZPFU spokesperson said.

“The proposed settlement is much more than the numbers – it is a start to appropriately addressing safe systems of work and necessary occupational health and wellbeing support and assistance.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland staff will have a cost of living recognition one of payment and an ongoing annual Auckland shift worker allowance.

The offer centres on an uplift in base pay and the changing nature of the emergency response role in attending medical events, Fire and Emergency NZ CEO Kerry Gregory said.

"Our offer in August was at the extent of what we could afford. We are pleased that, with government support, we have been able to present a revised offer that recognises the critical role firefighters play, while being sustainable for Fire and Emergency.

“This has been a challenging period for all our people and I am optimistic we can now move past this, so our career firefighters can focus on what they love to do, which is serving the communities of Aotearoa.”

There is ongoing work for both parties to rebuild trust and confidence, Gregory said.

“We are pleased Fenz and the NZPFU have reached agreement on the terms of settlement for a collective employment agreement,” Minister Jan Tinetti said.

The settlement still needs to be signed by NZPFU members, who will meet throughout December.

After communication breakdowns, failed bargaining and industrial action, Fenz and the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) entered into mediation with a third party to provide recommendations on how to come to a collective agreement.

The findings of the mediation, reported back in October, conducted and written by barrister and employment law specialist Graeme Colgan, included ways the two groups might come to that agreement.

Among the recommendations, remuneration and health and safety concerns were the top points of contention.