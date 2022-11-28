The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 28

For the fourth year in a row, motorcyclists braved the rainy weather for a Christmas toy run, donating to the Christchurch City Mission for children in need.

Born to be charitable

More than 50 motorbikes roared around the Port Hills of Christchurch on Sunday morning all in aid of raising funds for and giving toys to children in need.

Stuff Even Santa got on his bike.

The toy run organiser Tim Fahy said he had been riding for decades with mates, but a few years ago thought, “what can I do ... that’s going to make a different for people?”.

“Why don’t I organise a toy run because the City Mission deals to the poorest of the poor in Canterbury, and there are a lot of kids out there who get nothing at Christmas.”

Participants took an unwrapped toy along for the City Mission and a registration fees of $20 also went to the organisation.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Toy run Organisers Noel MacDonald and Tim Fahy pose with presents prior to the start of the Christmas Toy run in Christchurch.

Fahy said it was “bloody humbling … to be able to provide something to people" who needed it.

Same-sex albatross 'love story' captures people’s hearts

A pair of New Zealand albatrosses in a same-sex partnership have captured the hearts of Sir David Attenborough fans, going viral after a clip of their courtship aired in Britain.

An episode of the BBC’s Frozen Planet II, which aired in Britain last month, featured a pair of young male albatrosses finding romance.

Sir David narrates the clip, attributing the blame for the decline in the population of females to commercial fishing practices in their feeding grounds.

Same-sex romances are becoming more prevalent in the albatross community on the Antipodes islands, as females outnumber males.

Ten-year-old Invercargill boy lives the dream with basketball heroes

Evan Harding/Stuff Southland Sharks players Alonzo Burton, left, and Brayden Inger help Mahtel Marino-Light nail a shot.

A 10-year-old Invercargill kid has lived out his dream by shooting hoops with Southland Sharks players.

Massive basketball fan Mahtel Marino-Light, who has down syndrome and is deaf, shot hoops, high fived and had a laugh with Sharks players Alonzo Burton and Brayden Inger at Stadium Southland on Sunday.

The meeting was organised after Mahtel was chosen as the weekly recipient of the Lifetime Dream Day set up by The Lifetime Group for children with challenges.

Sharks player Alonzo Burton said it felt “awesome” to give back to the community, and especially to “young guys like Mahtel”.

Thailand monkey festival sees macaques celebrate with a feast

A meal fit for monkeys has been served at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in Lopburi, central Thailand.

Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys – the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometres north of Bangkok.

Yongyuth Kitwatanusont, the festival’s founder says “this monkey feast festival is a successful event that helps promote Lopburi’s tourism among international tourists every year.”

Chalida EKvitthayavechnukul/AP Monkeys enjoy fruit during the monkey feast festival in Lopburi province, Thailand.

The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi, the provincial capital, and held as a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism.

Japanese fans clean up at World Cup – win or lose

The sight of Japanese fans at the football World Cup bagging rubbish after a match has quickly caught the eye of many people.

A spokesperson for the Japanese Football Association said it's supplying 8000 rubbish bags to help fans pick up rubbish after matches with “thank you” messages on the outside written in Arabic, Japanese, and English.

Japanese coach Hajime Moriyasu says the cleaning up after matches is normal for them despite surprising non-Japanese fans. “When you leave, you have to leave a place cleaner than it was before. That’s the education we have been taught.”

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Japan's supporters clean their seats after their match with Costa Rica.

This is Japan's seventh straight World Cup, and their cleanliness after games began making news at their first World Cup in 1998 in France.