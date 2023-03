Jones went missing while diving near Mahia on Saturday. (File photo)

The man who died after going missing off Mahia Peninsula on Saturday was Tipuna Jones, 36, from Gisborne.

Jones was reported missing about 10.15am on Saturday and an extensive air and water search was started and ran through till Sunday, police said.

Jones’s body was found by a Surf Lifesaving NZ crew at 10.30am on Sunday.

His death will be referred to the coroner.