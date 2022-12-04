Male model caught up in disgraced lawyer scandal speaks out for first time

A nude model’s legal nightmare is uncovered in this week’s episode of Stuff’s True Story podcast.

A male model caught up in a disgraced lawyer scandal says he felt like he was stuck in a nightmare when his legal defence collapsed without warning.

“[My lawyer] just didn’t really care about the outcome – he just wanted to do as little as possible for the most amount of money,” the model, who Stuff has agreed not to name, told the True Story podcast.

This is the first time the model has spoken publicly since the case, which rocked the Auckland law establishment.

The man’s lawyer, Arlan Arman, was struck off after judges ruled four of the cases he handled in a two-year period were miscarriages of justice due to his advice or actions.

True Story’s new episode, Indefensible - out today - investigates what happened, how the system reacted and the impact on his clients.

One client spent time in prison before a miscarriage of justice was declared, and in another case a vulnerable young man was wrongly convicted after Arman suddenly changed tack in court without taking instructions.

Arman, who was based in Auckland, has gone to ground and is believed to be overseas. He was unable to be contacted for comment for the podcast or this story.

Previously, he had told a Stuff reporter: “Defending criminals required me to make personal compromises that I am no longer prepared to make. In that sense, the legal community and I agree: I am not a good fit with this profession.”

The model says he is desperate to know where Arman is and would like to give him a message: “I feel like you [Arman] screwed me and the least you should do is pay me back – you still owe me money and I’m not gonna give up.”

When it disbarred Arman in June 2020, the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal ordered him to refund the $8385 fees paid by the model. He has not done so.

The tribunal described Arman’s behaviour as wilful and reckless and part of a pattern.

“We regard the misconduct as at the high end,” says the decision.

“The number of failures and their cumulative effect upon the client leaves an impression that this was a practitioner taking shortcuts and thereby seriously disadvantaging his client who was facing serious charges.”

The model was posing nude for an artist, a woman, creating a bronze statue when he began masturbating. Court documents say he and the artist have different versions of what was said between them during the incident, and that the model says he stopped when he realised the artist was uncomfortable.

Police visited his home two days afterwards and he was taken to the police station, where he gave his side of the story during an interview conducted without a lawyer present.

He was charged with doing an indecent act.

Realising he needed a lawyer, the model found Arman through a Google search; Arman’s website at the time included glowing references from clients. A judge later said he had “serious misgivings” about whether the testimonials were genuine and questioned Arman’s claim to be running “the premier law practice in Auckland”.

At first, the model says, Arlan “seemed very confident in what he was doing and his recommendations so I felt like I was in good hands”.

But then things started going off track – Arman sent another lawyer to hearings and dissuaded the model from applying for Legal Aid.

Then, despite having not even looked at the evidence against his client, Arman advised the model to plead guilty, telling him he would apply for a discharge without conviction. If successful, this would have meant the model would have no criminal record.

Instead, as soon as the hearing began, the model realised things weren’t going “according to plan”.

“I was in shock. I looked at Arman and I was like, ‘What's going on?’”

The model’s side of the story was not presented to the court. He was convicted and sentenced to community service, but, having never had a criminal history, became worried about his future.

“I ended up on medication – anxiety, depression medication and sleep medication.

“I was stuck in a nightmare.”

Eventually, he contacted another lawyer, Annabel Maxwell-Scott, who appealed his case.

Justice Mark Woolford found the model had been “entitled to accurate advice about the elements of the offence with which he had been charged and any possible defences”. Because of the failings of Arman, “a miscarriage of justice resulted”.

Police later withdrew the charge, so the model did not have to go back to court, and his name was cleared.

The model says, in hindsight, “I was very naive … and that cost me big time.

“If you've never had any experience with police or lawyers before, there's so much jargon that they throw around and different procedures that they do. You definitely feel overwhelmed and lost, and you completely depend on the lawyer.”

Some time after engaging Maxwell-Scott, the model saw Arman at a gym.

“It was a kind of a deer-in-the-headlights thing,” says the model. “He definitely saw me and was just pretending I wasn't there – zero eye contact.”

The model chose not to speak to him at that time, preferring to let the process unfold.

But he’s certainly keen to find Arman now.

“I’m still going to try.”

The episode of True Story covered in this story refers to suicide and sexual offending and may upset some listeners. For free assistance with mental health concerns, text or call 1737, 24 hours a day.

