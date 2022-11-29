Weather: Chance of heavy rain in central North Island, South Island west

After a few thundery days, thunderstorm risk starts to ease tomorrow, with only a low risk after the sun comes up on Friday. There will be large swells on the west coast of both islands.

Heavy rain is on the way for parts of the central North Island, the northwest of the South Island and also further south in parts of Westland, MetService warns.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Westland about and south of Fox Glacier until 2am Wednesday, and a range of heavy rain watches are in place around Aotearoa.

Rain could be heavy through Wednesday in the area from Waikato south of Hamilton, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, and Taihape north of Waiouru including Tongariro National Park, MetService said. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Other areas in the North Island that could see heavy rain are Taranaki, about and north of the mountain, and the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday in Westland, about and south of Fox Glacier, and there was also a chance of heavy rain in Tasman west of Motueka during Tuesday night.

Tom Lee/Stuff Heavy rain is expected across the west of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This rainfall comes in overnight tonight [Tuesday], and in towards Wednesday morning there’s more heavy rain for places like Mount Taranaki, western parts of the Tasman district and Fiordland as well,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Rain will pull away to the north on Wednesday, and showery weather will hang around on Thursday, Law said.

“Towards the end of the week we are looking at more in the way of settled weather returning.”

MetService also said high waves were expected to impact western coastlines from Wednesday evening through Thursday, making for dangerous coastal conditions.

In the main centres

Auckland is set to see a showery week, followed by a settled but cloudy weekend. High temperatures will sit around 20C.

Wellington is a similar story, with rain and showers expected through until Saturday with a fine Sunday forecast. Maximum temperatures will stick around the mid to high teens.

A dry Thursday is expected in Christchurch, however, the rest of the week will be showery. Highs of 14C-23C are forecast.

Those in Dunedin can expect cloudy periods and scattered rain throughout the week, with high temperatures of 13C-19C. Rain is forecast to develop on Sunday.