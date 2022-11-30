Fee flushed at one of the flashest loos in the land

It’s now free to spend a penny at the ​​​Taupō Superloo after the council canned its 50 cent fee.

Punters no longer have to pay to pee at one of the flashest loos in the land.

District councillors have decided to dump charges for people looking for relief at the Taupō Superloo.

Since opening in 1992, users have had to pay for the privilege of using the Tongariro St conveniences, however, since the Covid-19 alert level was dropped back to two, the council had not been charging users because the facility was required to operate cash-free.

Council town centre parks manager Julie Gordon said the days of flipping wallets for loos change were over, but anyone wanting to use its shower facilities would be charged $5 – and would also need to sign up to KiwiCash, download an app and pay virtually by credit card.

Visitors had been forking out 50 cents to use its toilets to help cover costs of maintenance and staffing.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Welcome to Cromwell's number two attraction.

“The showers however remained closed due to needing cash to operate. We have now decided to keep the toilets free due to the cost of security required when money is on site,” Gordon said.

“The lockers are also free at present,” she said.

The price to use the showers is $5 for five minutes, with a towel, shampoo and soap provided.

The Superloo will still have an attendant on site to help customers “with a great user experience” the council said.

“Council’s environmental rangers team helps keep the facility clean.”

The council’s parks operations manager Andrew Moor said while the Superloo was not open 24-7, there were other free toilet options available for desperate travellers at the nearby boat harbour and Tongariro North Domain and the council did not have an issue with people using the facility “after hours”.

Supplied/Waikato Times Taupo's Superloo has been praised for its cleanliness.

“It was generally understood that these toilets provided a higher level of service for a charge.”

Moor said the move to KiwiCard to use shower facilities meant the entire operation could remain contactless.

“It also provides us with possible future options such as lockers, electric bike chargers et cetera, all of which can be operated using the KiwiCash system.

“Neighbouring districts such as Ruapehu and Rotorua are using the system, keeping it easy and consistent for tourists travelling through the region.”

KiwiCash provides access to services and campsites around New Zealand and can be bought from the Taupō Customer and Visitor Information Centre.

Across the road, Rachael from Macpac Taupō, who did not want her surname published, said they often had people popping in to ask where the toilet was.

“But we tend to let them use our staff bathroom to save them running across the road, especially if they have children with them,” she said.

Taupō’s Superloo has an overall Google rating of 3.5 stars, but most of the positive reviews are 5 out of 5.

“Sublime facilities and very friendly staff. The showers are super hot and the water pressure is sick [good] - it almost rips your skin off,” one reviewer said.

Another happy customer said staff provided excellent service and “if you want clean toilets or a nice hot shower this is the place to go when you are in Tāupo, especially if you are a freedom camper or just a visitor or a shopper or just passing through”.

The majority of 1-star ratings were from people who found the toilets closed or were unhappy with mask wearing requirements.