Jerrim Toms' mental health irrelevant to police response which saw him killed, inquest told

Jerrim Marshall Toms died after being shot by police officers in March 2018.

Jerrim Toms’ mental health struggles were not relevant to the way police responded to the incident which saw him killed by officers, an inspector told an inquest into his death.

Toms, 29, was shot dead by police on March 31, 2018, following an incident which saw him drive dangerously across north Auckland and threaten multiple police officers with a machete.

Prior to the incident, Toms’ mother phoned the mental health crisis team and the police as her son was threatening to burn down their home, and she was worried.

Toms had bipolar disorder and had suffered substance-induced psychosis in previous years.

At an inquest into his death, police Inspector Shawn Rutene​, who oversaw police communications, said he was made aware of Toms’ mental health history about halfway through or towards the end of the incident.

This information was not passed on to officers A and B, who would go on to shoot Toms multiple times. The officers’ names are suppressed.

Phil Hamlin​, a lawyer representing Toms’ family, asked Rutene whether staff would have been better informed if they knew about his mental health issues.

Rutene said he believed this “would have made it worse”. Police respond to a person’s actions and not the cause of their actions, he said later.

“The conclusion is always dependent on the subject and what resources are on the ground at the time.”

Hamlin also asked why officers A and B stopped so close behind Toms’ vehicle when he came to a stop, especially when backup, including a dog unit, the Eagle helicopter and possibly two other police cars were nearby.

Stuff A police cordon at the scene of the incident.

“There’s not much more [resources] you’d have, is there?” Hamlin said.

“You’re blessed with resources on this occasion.”

He claimed there hadn’t been any coordination between these units regarding a plan for when Toms stopped driving.

Rutene said there wasn’t time to tell the officers that there were more police resources nearby and that the incident needed to be brought to a conclusion. He feared members of the public who drove past were at risk of being crashed into or car-jacked by Toms.

Since the incident, police working in the communications centre have been given access to live video filmed from the Eagle helicopter.

Rutene said it would have been a “game changer” to see what was going on in real time had it been available in 2018.

“I could have made more tactical options.”

Having now seen Eagle footage of the incident, Rutene said he didn’t believe the officers who shot Toms had put themselves in danger.

The inquest previously saw the footage which showed Toms’ final moments.

The footage captured Toms striking a police car window with a machete. He was later shot as he walked towards officers A and B with the machete.

Officer A said he feared Toms would cause him or his colleague serious injury.

“There was no doubt in my mind if I didn’t pull the trigger, he’d kill me.”

“I was begging him to please stop, I don’t want to do this.”

Last week the inquest heard from a medical professional who said Toms was “excited about life”, including the birth of his daughter, at an appointment to discuss his mental health two weeks before his death.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation previously found the officers who shot Toms did so in self-defence.

The inquest before Coroner Debra Bell continues.