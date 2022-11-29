Emergency services respond to warning light as Hercules lands at Whenuapai

Fire and Emergency are responding to an incident at Whenuapai Airport.

A plane has landed safely after reports of fire warning light led to an emergency response at Whenuapai Airport, north Auckland, on Tuesday morning.

An NZDF spokesperson said the aircraft, a Hercules was departing from RNZAF Base Auckland when the crew shut down one engine in response to a fire warning light.

“There was no fire onboard but Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been notified as is standard procedure in such events,” they said.

The aircraft landed safely, and an investigation would be carried out.

“The crew followed proper procedure at all times as per their training.”

Fire and Emergency confirmed the service responded to the incident.