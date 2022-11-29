The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 29

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Home becomes giant gingerbread house for Christmas

This house looks good enough to eat.

English woman Carmen Croxall spent two weeks decorating the front of her rented home in Exeter, Devon, in order to turn it into a life-sized gingerbread house.

The windows feature candy canes, gingerbread men and biscuit frames.

BBC/Screengrab Crafty Christmas fan Carmen Croxall has turned her home into a gingerbread house.

Croxall, who runs a props business, said she loves decorating her home. She made about 70% of the decorations from recycled materials, such as cellophane and old drainage pipes, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The wrapped chocolates are made of old milk cartons covered in cellophane.

Her gingerbread house is a sweet, festive season celebration and Croxall is already thinking about what she can do next.

Sydney police officer reunites with parents after roadside baby delivery

A﻿n Aussie police officer had a shift he would never forget after he helped deliver a baby on the side of the road.

The driver of a ute pulled up beside Senior Constable Tim Burnett and then got out of the car shouting, “My wife is in labour," Burnett told 9News.

New mum Sela Uiliata said her husband, Eugene, went out to the shops right when the baby was coming, so Burnett delivered the little baby by the roadside.

﻿"Without hesitation, Tim offered reassurance to the couple and within a matter of minutes he had delivered a beautiful baby girl," police said.

A month later, Burnett was reunited with the grateful parents of baby Winter at their home. Watch the video above.

The wool product that could be colouring your lips

Kiwi lipstick designer Murrell is set to launch a new lipstick using keratin pigment made from strong wool, in a world-first for beauty products.

Murrell said her range of lipsticks did not contain any water and the insoluble form of the powder was a great ingredient, Stuff’s Gerhard Uys reported.

supplied/Supplied The new lipstick dubbed ‘Kera Kisses’ will be launched at Fieldays.

The wool used for the pigment was from Westmere Farm in Ashburton and the product could be traced back to its origin, she said. The design on the product box was a shot of the actual farm that the sheep were from, Murrell said.

The absorbent nature of the keratin powder in the pigment and its light, sponge-like character locked the moisture in close to the skin, keeping lips hydrated, Murrell said.

“I was born in Te Awamutu, so I am very rural-based at heart, which is what drew me to this project initially. When you grow up in a rural community, a circular economy or zero waste is part of your essence, especially if your grandparents evolved out of the depression.”

Murrell has been collaborating with Wool Source, part of Wool Research of New Zealand, to make the product commercially.

Fishtopher has left the building

A "very sad and depressed" 5-year-old cat has been adopted after finding viral fame.

The American feline sat at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Centre in New Jersey waiting to be adopted until a couple drove from out of state to pick up the “big cheeky boy” at the shelter this weekend.

“FISHTOPHER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!” the shelter said on Saturday.

A Twitter post with a screenshot of the seemingly grumpy cat’s online adoption profile was widely shared on social mediad earning the puss a hefty online following.

Fishtopher’s new family are now posting about his adventures. The cat also goes by “fishy,” “mister fishster” and “bubby,” according to his new owners in a tweet.

Loyal fans have dubbed him “silly cheek-man” and a “floofy stripey catboi.”

The executive director of Homeward Bound, Lysa Boston, told Insider, “We are thrilled with all the attention that he [Fishtopher] got and hope that it will make people realise that we have so many wonderful cats and dogs as well up for adoption that are so often overlooked.”

The rare fish that has Mexico and Leonardo DiCaprio celebrating

Nearly 30 years after the golden skiffia disappeared from Mexico’s waters, conservationists have returned the rare fish to the wild.

The attractive fish released back into the wild were tagged and will be monitored for the next five years to assess whether the population is increasing.