What are fog cannons, how do they work and where do people get them from?

How a fog cannon - designed to stop robberies at dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores - looks from the offender's point of view.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new security funding for shop owners on Monday in the wake of the fatal stabbing of dairy worker Janak Patel.

Under the new scheme, small shops and dairies would receive $4000 to install fog cannons on their premises.

So, what are fog cannons, how do they work and how can you get one? We gathered information from New Zealand’s leading fog cannon providers to find out.

Fog cannons work to stop burglaries and robberies while they are underway by limiting what a perpetrator can see. Once a cannon is triggered, it can fill a room with dense fog within seconds, although this can differ depending on the type of cannon and the size of the room in question.

The cannons can usually be set off by alarms, triggered remotely, or started by pressing a button located nearby.

Most fog cannons work by using heat to evaporate a special liquid – usually a mixture of glycol and water – creating large clouds of fog-like mist in the process.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF/Stuff Under the fog cannon subsidy scheme, shop owners will be able to access $4000 worth of funding to install a fog cannon on their premises. (File photo)

In most cases, the fog produced by cannons is not harmful, does not affect breathing, and does not leave any residue behind.

According to the police, fog cannons have been working well to disorient burglars and limit the amount of property stolen. Installing one costs roughly $4000, meaning that the new government funding is likely to cover the bulk of the cost for shop owners.

Fog cannon suppliers will provide cannons to shop owners in partnership with the government and police. But anyone wanting to access them will be able to do so directly rather than having to go through an application process or receive a referral from police.

However, it might be a while before they can get your hands on a fog cannon – global supply chain issues have meant that they’re currently in short supply, although the government is expecting another 455 to arrive in the country before Christmas.

NZ POLICE A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly trying to rob a Northland dairy (video first published in September 2019).

And once cannons are available, it can take a while to install them. It previously took the police four years to install 1000 devices.

Shops and dairies wanting to access the funding will need to have their fog cannons installed by a government-approved supplier. Additional details about the scheme are set to be released by the government shortly.