Budget advisors brace for 2023 influx as Christmas bills and cost of living bite

More working families are getting help from Taupō and Tūrangi Budget Advisory Service as it gets harder to make ends meet (file photo).

People struggling to stay afloat financially are likely to leave Taupō and Tūrangi’s free budgeting service “blown out of the water” in the new year.

The manager is urging locals to visit sooner, rather than later, and staff at the recently rebranded Taupō and Tūrangi Budget Advisory Service are preparing for a deluge of new clients in 2023.

“We are already seeing an increase in all sorts of people coming in, with KiwiSaver withdrawals and that sort of thing,” service manager Wendy Gatley said.

“We run a really important service ... next year I think we are going to get blown out of the water.”

Gatley said their two Tūrangi and five Taupō staff were seeing more working families using their services as rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis start to hit home.

“We are also talking to a lot of employers about doing programmes for their staff.

“There are caring employers out there who really want their staff to get through this. Businesses will suffer if people can’t afford to get to work.”

Gatley said, historically, staff see a lot of clients in the new year when families find they can’t afford to pay their Christmas bills and are hit with more costs, such as fees, uniforms and books for the new school year.

Supplied The Taupō Budget House team: from left are Warren Petry, Virginia McCreadie, Sandra Gregan and Tracey Grimwood.

“This is not isolated to any one particular demographic or sector. I feel that everyone has been a bit more stressed and overworked and things are getting out of hand.

“People should come and see us before they get into trouble or if they think they are getting into trouble.

“We can help them put some plans in place to make the new year less stressful.”

She said people were often wary of asking for advice, but the first step was always the most difficult.

“It’s not about doing without things or taking away the things that are really important to you, it’s about looking at options – this is what often frightens people – but having that discussion helps give them some relief.”

For example, she said, why not give some helpful vouchers to family members this year for Christmas, for things such as babysitting or washing the car, that only cost a little bit of your time.

Supplied The new-look Taupō Budget House on Pāora Hapi St.

The Taupō and Tūrangi Budget Advisory Service also has a new website that offers budget tips and advice.

Their service also offers help with consumer rights and responsibilities, credit report checks, and community referrals to other agencies.

They can help with debt management, repayment schedules, negotiating repayment amounts, and help with hardship applications, financial dispute resolutions and no-interest loan applications through organisations such as Nga Tangata Micro finance and Good Shepherd.

Budget House Taupō is located at 69 Pāora Hapi St, and Budget House Tūrangi is located at Shop 51, The Town Centre.

Both offices can be contacted by calling 0800 468 227, or 07 377 1094, and their website is budgethouse.org.nz.