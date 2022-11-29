Drone captures dramatic images of Lower Hutt slip

Drone images have captured the huge gash in the hill alongside State Highway 2 after dramatic dump of dirt and trees onto the road below.

Brady Dyer​, a Hutt City councillor and local photographer lives nearby and used a drone to capture images of the slip, which caused long traffic delays in Lower Hutt on Sunday.

“It is a stark reminder of the impact of climate change,” Dyer said. It must be “horrible” for homeowners who have to deal with such a slip, he said.

READ MORE:

* 'We got really battered': Wellington City Council teams face huge clean-up following Cyclone Dovi

* Motorists urged to avoid non-essential travel as wild weather causes road closures

* SH59 north of Wellington opens, but delays expected as congestion clears



Brady Dyer Photograpy/Supplied An aerial view of a large slip near Melling in Lower Hutt.

The slip is being assessed by geotechnical engineers.

It has been a bad year for slips in Lower Hutt, with hundreds being recorded across the city. The two most disruptive were in Stokes Valley, blocking access to Stokes Valley and partially closing Eastern Hutt Rd for long periods.

The owner of the house on Tirohanga Rd, above the slip, declined to comment.

But Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager Mark Owen said the agency was talking with the her.

“It is important both they and Waka Kotahi are aware of each other’s plans and any permanent solutions being put in place,” Owen said.

The safety of road users is a priority and any further work on the slip site will reflect that, he said.

Waka Kotahi would monitor the slip, and if further movement was detected, more geotechnical assessments would be done. Plans for remediation and repair were being worked on but would take some time to finalise, he said.

The site will be regularly monitored in the lead-up to Christmas to see if the footpath can be reopened, Owen said.