Word on the Street: When did you last see a cop on the street?

Aucklanders tell us the last time they saw a police officer out walking the beat, and whether higher police visibility would ease safety worries for retail workers.

The Government plans to clamp down on serious retail crime by boosting police presence in the streets.

On Monday, dairies and small businesses closed in protest after Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel was fatally stabbed in a robbery last week.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced new measures to combat retail crime, including a fog cannon subsidy scheme open to all small shops and dairies.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the public should expect to see more police in retail areas as they look to beef-up protection.

But does the public think it’s enough? Stuff hit the streets of central Auckland’s Karangahape Rd, to ask Kiwis how often they see police around their neighbourhoods and whether an increase in visibility would make a difference.

When did you last see police on patrol?

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Tanya Davis said it has been about three weeks since she last saw a police officer on the street.

Tanya Davies​, 28, Remuera

Davis said it has been about three weeks since she last saw a police officer on the beat.

“I feel we should [have more police presence]. Just to make people more safe. Auckland has changed, it has become a bit more rough.

“There are a lot of people out of touch with what’s going on, and I think the police might be part of that group,” she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Ann Merivale said more police visibility on the streets would be for everyone.

Ann Merivale​, 68, Auckland CBD

“I can’t remember seeing [an officer walk the street]. I do see them around here occasionally, but not very often, no.”

Merivale said more police visibility on streets would be for everyone.

“For our whole society, I think it would be good. Hopefully, you can feel a little more secure with them around. If you have any issues you can go talk to them,” she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Bella Van Stripriaan said she saw cops walking the street this weekend.

Bella Van Stipriaan​, 21, Auckland CBD

Van Stripriaan said she saw cops walking the street last weekend and is happy to see more police presence around retail areas.

“I think it's pretty good, considering what happened in Sandringham the other day. I think it will offer a lot of reassurance for the community and hopefully act as a deterrent,” she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Martin Carter sees police around the city centre regularly and feels safe in Auckland.

Martin Carter, 27, Karangahape Road

Carter spotted police near his house when he was out running on Tuesday morning. He sees them often around his area.

“I live in St Kevins Arcade, so I see a lot of crazy stuff going on pretty often. I feel kind of safe here, but sometimes it gets a little stretchy,” he said.