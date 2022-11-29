Police release name of woman killed in Dunedin motorway crash

Police are now seeking the driver of a white van who witnessed the crash on State Highway 1. (File photo)

The woman who died in a Dunedin motorway crash was 75-year-old Patricia Brook.

Police released Brook’s name in a statement on Tuesday that also called for the driver of a white van who witnessed the crash to contact them.

The crash between a commercial truck and a white Mazda Demio happened on State Highway 1, just south of Leith Saddle, Pigeon Flat, about 7.55am on November 16.

The driver of the white van was seen travelling north behind the Mazda Demio, a police spokesperson said.

“The van was not involved in the crash, rather, police would like to speak to the driver to assist in the police inquiry,” they said.

Anyone else who saw the crash is asked to call police on 105, and reference file number 221116/4005.