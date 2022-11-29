Person killed in crash on Crown Range Road near Queenstown

The fatal two-vehicle crash happened about 3.20pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

A person has died following a crash on the Crown Range Road near Queenstown.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3.20pm on Tuesday.

One person died at the scene, and another was flown to Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

The road remained closed at 6.50pm and was likely to be closed for much of the evening, police said.

Motorists were advised to take another route, such as via Cromwell and State Highway 6, while the road remained closed.

“The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation,” police said.