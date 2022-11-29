Serious crash closes Crown Range Road near Queenstown

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3.20pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

The Crown Range Road near Queenstown has been closed after a serious crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3.20pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident, a police spokesperson said.

One person was flown to Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Motorists were advised to take another route, such as via Cromwell and State Highway 6, while the road remained closed.