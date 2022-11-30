Wednesday's weather a 'messy situation' for west Aotearoa

Multiple fronts coming from the west and south will bring "unsettled" weather in the west of both the North and South Islands on Wednesday.

MetService’s Sonya Farmer said it would be a “messy situation” for much of the country.

Heavy rain is expected in the west of the South Island from early morning, with weather warnings for Fiordland and Tasman. There is also a heavy rain watch for Westland and Fox Glacier, with possible thunderstorms.

The central North Island will also experience heavy rain for most of the morning, starting between Auckland and Taranaki, progressing through to the East Coast.

READ MORE:

* Ruapehu skifield operator's demise comes after years of criticism, opponents say

* Drier, hotter, wetter: Australia’s weather is going to get even worse

* Heavy rain turns vast Australian plain into inland sea



Farmer encouraged drivers to increase their following distance and be careful around bridges if rivers were rising.

Tom Lee/Stuff Much of the west on the country will experience heavy rain on Wednesday. (File photo)

Farmer said thunderstorms would also be “fairly active” across the top of the North Island as fronts moved west.

“Wednesday is just a mess of fronts, bombarding both islands with rain. There’s no two ways about it. It’s not great.”

Morning showers in Wellington will clear by afternoon and return in the evening.

Rain arriving in the Canterbury Plains from midday, possibly heavy, may also help farmers suffering from dry conditions, Farmer said.

Looking towards the rest of the week, Farmer said Thursday would bring a southwest flow that would mean cooler temperatures across the country.

On Friday, Christchurch could experience an unseasonable high of 14C. In Alexandra it is forecast to be 15C and in Hastings it will be 17C.

“It’s been a tough spring thanks to the global interference of La Niña.”