Wednesday's weather a 'messy situation' for western Aotearoa

Multiple fronts coming from the west and south will bring unsettled weather across the North Island on Wednesday.

MetService’s Sonya Farmer said it would be a “messy situation” for much of the country.

The central North Island will see heavy rain for most of Wednesday, starting around the west of the Waikato region and progressing eastward.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupо̄ north of Turangi and the eastern Bay of Plenty.

READ MORE:

* Ruapehu skifield operator's demise comes after years of criticism, opponents say

* Drier, hotter, wetter: Australia’s weather is going to get even worse

* Heavy rain turns vast Australian plain into inland sea



Thunderstorms were also possible and MetService said that additional severe weather information may be released as the situation unfolded.

Farmer encouraged drivers to increase their following distance and be careful around bridges if rivers were rising.

Tom Lee/Stuff Much of the west on the country will experience heavy rain on Wednesday. (File photo)

Farmer said thunderstorms would also be “fairly active” across the top of the North Island as fronts moved west.

“Wednesday is just a mess of fronts, bombarding both islands with rain. There’s no two ways about it. It’s not great.”

Rain arriving in the Canterbury Plains from midday, possibly heavy, may also help farmers suffering from dry conditions, Farmer said.

Looking towards the rest of the week, Farmer said Thursday would bring a southwest flow that would mean cooler temperatures across the country.

On Friday, Christchurch could experience an unseasonable high of 14C. In Alexandra it is forecast to be 15C and in Hastings it will be 17C.

“It’s been a tough spring, thanks to the global interference of La Niña.”

Showers and cloudy conditions are forecast for most of the week in the garden city, followed by a fine, clear Sunday. Highs will range from 14-22C.

Morning showers in Wellington will clear by Wednesday afternoon and return in the evening. The rest of the week will be a similar story, with rain set to clear on the weekend. High temperatures will sit in the mid to late teens.

Auckland is set to see a cloudy, showery few days ahead, with thunder, hail and heavy rainfall possible on Wednesday. Maximum temperatures are expected to stick around 20C.