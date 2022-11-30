First through the gates as agricultural pilgrimage to Fieldays returns

Sharon and Vaughan Brophy were the first couple through the Fieldays farm gate on Wednesday morning.

It wouldn’t be a fieldays without rain, and the new summer version of the annual and biggest agricultural trade show in the Southern Hemisphere was no different.

The first couple through the main gate at Mystery Creek on Wednesday morning were Vaughan and Sharon Brophy. The Brophys had made the trip north to Waikato from their dairy farm near Warea, Taranaki.

For the couple, Fieldays has become a regular pilgrimage of sorts.

“I first came 30 odd years ago,” Brophy said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Tauhei farmer Stu Husband shows off his summer fieldays kit.

With farms not immune from current cost pressures, driven by inflation and supply chain issues, the Brophys said this year the credit card would remain firmly in the wallet.

“No, we won’t be spending up. We’re just paying off debt at the moment,” Brophy said.

He and his wife said they were also preparing for the next onslaught of “Government bullshit”, or put another way, “compliance or whatever they call it”.

Fieldays, which is normally held in June, has this year been moved to late November.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Crowds mosey in as exhibitors open their stalls after two years away.

This time of year is busy on farms across the country, with sillage and herd pregnancy to be tended to. Although in horticulture, particularly kiwifruit, the period is a lull.

The effect of which is visible across the event grounds with empty lots where stalls once stood.

This is reflected in the number of exhibitors, too. Slightly over 1000 stalls are on site this year compared with 1100 normally.

Fieldays chief executive Peter Nation said on Wednesday morning that “half the hope is we have exhibitors and that people arrive and enjoy it. We do this for New Zealand agriculture and the people. We’ve opened the gates!”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff An empty lot at this year’s Fieldays.

For the Brophys however, the change of date works well.

“At least I’m not freezing my ass off!” Brophy said, chuckling.

The crowd at the front gate on Wednesday morning numbered around 200, with a mixture of both town and farm types jostling for a spot at the front of the queue.

Visitor number expectations for the first day stand at 30,000.

Amongst the stallholders this year are rural stalwarts such as Fonterra and John Deere alongside new exhibitors like drone spraying company Aerolab.