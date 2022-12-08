Miners close in on elusive golden target in the central North Island

Diamond drilling equipment will soon be on its way to the central North Island as miners close in on “a significant amount of gold” in the Ohakuri area of the central North Island.

Earlier this year, Australian mining company Larvotto Resources announced it would begin a new search for gold under farmland between Rotorua, Taupō and Tokoroa after previous searches had found some gold deposits in the area but not enough to commercially mine.

Last week, Larvotto Resources managing director Ron Heeks said the company had recently finished a geophysical survey and defined new drilling targets at the 25.78 km² site and planning was underway to commence diamond drilling.

“This survey successfully refined historical broad geophysical targets into robust targets for drilling. As soon as a diamond drill rig can be sourced, we will start drilling,” he said.

Supplied Larvotto Resources’ Ohakuri Gold Project site.

“Nearly all the 10,000 metres of previous drilling failed to intersect the potential gold feeder zones that emanate from the deep source rocks below Ohakuri. We will target these missed feeder zones in the upcoming drilling.”

He said previous tests “clearly demonstrate that a significant amount of gold exists in the Ohakuri area”.

“The aim of this phase of Larvotto’s exploration is to accurately define the pathways that the mineralised fluids used to move such a large amount of gold into the area.”

Heeks said recent surveys were “very successful” in locating the movement of gold mineralising fluids and Larvotto was currently in discussion with several drilling companies and will be undertaking a new drilling programme as soon as a suitable rig became available.

The company took rock core samples from about 150 sites on land previously explored for gold as far back as the 1970s and was adding to data suggesting there was enough of the precious metal hidden underground to commence full-scale mining of the area.

However, he said any mining would be subject to the necessary resource consents required and would be some years off.

“If it's viable it could then lead to an underground mining operation which would take about five years to get underway.

“So, from discovery to mining in more or less eight years.”