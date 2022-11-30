The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 30

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Artist carves the world's smallest nativity scene on a needle

A micro-artist has created the world’s smallest nativity scene which is mounted in the eye of a needle.

UK engraver Graham Short spent 40 hours etching the minuscule scene onto a speck of gold no wider than a human hair using an ultra-fine needle.

The 76-year-old went to extraordinary lengths to ensure his body remained as still as possible for the intricate carving, taking beta blockers to reduce his heart rate and working through the night to limit vibrations from passing traffic.

Short also told the BBC he has Botox-style injections around his eyes every three months to ensure there are no distractions from his nerves and muscles while working.

"I know it's a bit extreme," he added. Short previously produced a picture of the Queen on a pinhead which sold for £100,000.

Stuff Engraver Graham Short said he works between heartbeats on his micro artworks.

The Rock purchases all the Snickers from a 7-Eleven to ‘right the wrong’

Dwayne Johnson is a beefy lad who has spent much of his life in the gym. Growing up, his pre-workout snack was a king-sized Snickers bar, which he admits as a 14-year-old he used to steal from his local convenience store in Hawaii.

“I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The accompanying video shows Johnson going back to the store and cleaning out all the Snickers on the shelf. After the cashier tills them all up, the actor makes the purchase and decides to leave them on the counter.

“I’m gonna leave these here. If somebody looks like they’re stealing Snickers, give them these, so they don’t steal them.”

As a bonus, Johnson also paid for the groceries of everyone else in the store.

Queenstown woman becomes Frodo doppelgänger

After a break-up every girl needs a new hairdo to make herself feel great and maybe catch attention – but maybe not the attention of 8 million-plus TikTok viewers.

Queenstown woman Annie McElvein got more than she bargained for when she realised she had become Frodo Baggins’ doppelgänger.

Supplied Annie McElvein got more than she bargained for when she took a trip to the hairdresser.

The 25-year-old went to get herself a fresh set of “bangs” (a fringe) post breakup a couple of weeks ago.

She came out of the hairdresser a happy customer, but after wetting her hair for the first time she was surprised to see a Hollywood star staring back at her from the mirror.

Chris Kennedy/Handout Since becoming a professional Santa last holiday season, Chris Kennedy of Little Rock has performed at over 250 events.

Harassed for having an inflatable Black Santa on his lawn, one man became a Christmas professional in his town

It's been two years since American man Chris Kennedy received a racist letter demanding that he remove the two-metre inflatable Black Santa on his front lawn in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Not only did Kennedy keep his Black Santa in place, but he also added a second one. His neighbours stood in solidarity, adorning their own front lawns with Black Santas.

Although Kennedy was deeply touched by the show of community support, he decided there was more he wanted to do to increase representation. He trained to become a Santa Claus representative, saying he'd never seen a professional Black Santa in Arkansas.

“I couldn't let hatred win," said Kennedy, 35, who is a data verification analyst.

“You don't like me having a Black Santa in my front yard? I will go and be the Santa Claus for the entire city.”

Chris Kennedy/Handout Chris Kennedy's front lawn in Little Rock. After he received a racist note demanding he remove the Black Santa outside his home, he added a second one.

Although he was the only Black Santa at camp, Kennedy said, he felt welcomed by the others. As a group, they had several difficult conversations about the need for more representation, he said.

Since starting out his professional Christmas career last season, Kennedy has done over 250 events, including virtual visits, home and office appearances, holiday gatherings, charity functions and business parties throughout Arkansas.

Ged Cann/Stuff A company owned by Spark Group has won an Amazon Web Services award for its pothole-finding AI system.

The AI making finding and repairing potholes quicker

Most New Zealanders hate potholes, and now a local company has created an artificial intelligence system for detecting them, cataloguing them, and getting them seen to faster.

The system was created by Leaven, and works via a vehicle-mounted camera that records the road at up to 85km/h, while machine learning software inspects the footage for potholes, cracks and humps.

As the process is run on different roads and in different conditions, the AI could start to make predictions of how quickly cracks would spread, and how the surface would deteriorate.

The system is already being used by Fulton Hogan, and Leaven has had interest expressed from some councils, as well as companies in Australia.