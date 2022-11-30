'Precious daughter' robbed of chance to meet dad after police shot him dead, inquest told

Jerrim Marshall Toms was shot and handcuffed by police before he died during an incident in 2018.

A little girl was robbed of the chance to bond with her father when he was shot dead by police 12 days before she was born, an inquest has heard.

Jerrim Toms, 29, was shot dead by police on March 31, 2018, following an incident that saw him drive dangerously across north Auckland and threaten multiple police officers with a machete.

Prior to the incident, Toms’ mother had phoned the mental health crisis team and the police as her son was threatening to burn down their home.

Toms had bipolar disorder and had suffered substance-induced psychosis in previous years.

At an inquest in Auckland on Wednesday, Toms’ sister Natasha Toms said his death had left a “gaping hole” in her family.

Toms was a family man who was excited for the birth of his “precious daughter he would never get to hold”, she said.

Auckland man Jerrim Toms, 29, was fatally shot by police in 2018.

Speaking on behalf of the little girl’s mother, Natasha Toms said the girl asked about her father often.

“There will be a time when she notices the other half of her is missing.”

Toms went to every doctor’s appointment and scan while the girl’s mother was pregnant. The pair took photos that they hoped to show their daughter one day.

“There are so many memories we aren’t able to make now because Jerrim was taken from us.

“I couldn’t wait to see what traits she would have from her dad.”

David White Toms’ family lawyer Philip Hamlin suggested police did not have a plan for what would happen after Toms’ car came to a stop.

Natasha Toms said her family believed her brother had been let down by health authorities, who discharged him as a mental health inpatient after only three days of treatment the month before his death.

“It’s where he felt safe when he was feeling unwell.”

In the weeks after he was discharged, Toms was delusional about reality and was experiencing “extreme moods”.

Natasha Toms said his death was a “totally avoidable tragedy”.

“The New Zealand Police killed a great man. They’ve devastated our broken family.”

Coroner Susan Bell thanked the family for getting Toms help with his mental health.

“Your love and support for your son was paramount,” she said.

On Tuesday, the inquest heard from Inspector Shawn Rutene, who oversaw police communications and was made aware of Toms’ mental health struggles, but did not pass this on to the officers who shot Toms.

Rutene said he did not believe this information would have better informed the officers’ response towards Toms, as police responded to a person’s actions and not the cause of their actions.

David White/Stuff Police forensic teams gather evidence from Toms’ car following the incident.

The officers who shot Toms, whose names are suppressed, said they feared he was going to kill them.

“I was begging him to please stop, I don’t want to do this,” one said.

The other officer said she was “petrified”.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation previously found the officers who shot Toms did so in self-defence.

Coronor Bell could not say when her findings would be released due to “huge pressure” faced by the court, however she promised to prioritise Toms’ case given his death was over four years ago.