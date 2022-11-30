Police searching for Auckland man missing since June

John Mills, 52, has not been seen since early June.

Police are searching “locations of interest” after an Auckland man disappeared nearly six months ago.

John Mills, 52, from Mt Roskill, has not been seen since early June. His car was last seen in the Waikato region.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said on Wednesday that police were continuing their investigation into where he may be.

Mills’ car, a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4731, has not been found by police either.

Mills’ sister, Melissa Adams Mills, said there’d been no contact from her brother since he disappeared and his bank accounts hadn’t been touched.

“He lapsed in his rent and stopped paying for a storage unit he had – our family miss him so much and his son is devastated.”

She said the family would not stop looking for Mills, who she described as a “kind-hearted and loving guy who would do anything for anyone”.

Adams Mills said she just wanted her brother home.

Smith said Mills was described as being about 178cm tall and of medium build.

“Through our investigation efforts we have identified several locations of interest, including an area off Cambridge Rd in Hillcrest, which members of the police specialist search team will be searching today,” Smith said.

“Police remain committed to finding Mr Mills and returning him to his whānau.”

Police had blocked off Hamilton business Riverlea Motor Wreckers on Cambridge Rd on Wednesday morning.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police were searching Cambridge Rd by Riverlea Wreckers in relation to the disappearance of John Mills.

Road signs indicated it was a police operation in progress.

Officers could be seen searching the business and also the banks of the nearby stream that runs behind the business.

A man, who didn't want to be named, said he’d lived a couple of hundred metres from the wreckers for over 30 years, and had never seen any trouble.

He said around 10am there had been a group of police officers standing on a nearby bridge looking up and down the stream.

Christel Yardley/Stuff It is not known what exactly police were searching for off Cambridge Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police on 105 and quote file 220620/9565.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.